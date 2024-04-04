LATEST

MMDA holds a presscon on DPWH repair activities of Kamuning Flyover

LOOK: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Romando Artes together with MMDA Directors Atty. Victor Nunez and Neomie Recio, held a press conference on Thursday, 4 April 2024 in Pasig City to announce and inform motorists that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be conducting three major repairs in Metro Manila, including a portion of the Kamuning Flyover. The repairs are expected to last for 11 months, starting this month. The retrofitting of the Kamuning Flyover is part of the government’s mandate to rehabilitate structures in preparation for "The Big One." | Photos by Analy Labor