Gov’t gears up vs El Niño, La Nina

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to ensure public safety and help farmers affected by the El Niño and the La Niña phenomena in the country, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Malacañang said Marcos ordered the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to work with the Department of Health to review and implement fire safety measures for hospitals.

Marcos also tasked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Water Resources Board to work with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) to collect statistics on water overstock and undersupply.

The OCD, for its part, should likewise collaborate with the Department of Tourism to address El Niño-related challenges affecting tourist regions, including water availability, energy resources, public health, and safety.

The Chief Executive also asked the Department of Agriculture to work with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. to review insurance commission regulation hurdles to ensure farmers receive quick financial aid.