Gadon: No one should be prevented from 'Freedom of Expression'

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Thursday reminded Senator Koko Pimentel every Filipino has a right to express political beliefs and ideas.

Gadon was reacting to Senator Aquilino Pimentel Jr.'s comment on Wednesday when he asked Congress and the Senate to also consider amending political provisions in the Constitution. More particularly, the term limit of certain public officials.

"Gadon should not mind constitutional amendments and that Sec. Gadon must focus on his job on poverty alleviation," Pimentel said.

"The fate of the country is a concern of every Filipino. Every Filipino has a right to express political beliefs and ideas, as long as they do not incite lawlessness, no one should be prevented from doing so," Gadon explained.

He added that the freedom of expression is a fundamental right of every Filipino.

"Perhaps Senator Pimentel does not see the point in synchronizing the election of LGU officials with the terms of the President, the Vice President and the Senators. A national election, midterm election costs more than 10 billion pesos," Gadon further explained.

According to the Poverty Alleviation official, the P10 billion pesos can build 30,000 houses for the poor, a big help to alleviate them from poverty or can be used for thousands of school rooms and facilities which will help educate Filipino children and uplift them from poverty.

"P10 Billion pesos can build, bridges and other infrastructure that could propel economic development that could help alleviate poverty among the poor. P10 Billion pesos can build 50 provincial hospitals. P10 billion pesos can be used for healthcare and free hospitalization for catastrophic illnesses like cancer and other money draining sickness," Gadon lamented.

He added that P10 billion pesos can also be used to give out loans for micro, small and medium enterprises and "create jobs and thus help the poor for alleviating poverty".

"P10 billion pesos spent in election every 3 years... imagine the money that can be used for the benefit of the people which certainly would help alleviate poverty.

P10 billion pesos will build modern post-harvest facilities, so that farmers would not have to dry their palay on the highways, streets, basketball courts and milling machines that could process rice faster with minimal spillage," Gadon further stressed.

"Why is the term for senators is six years while the Local Goverment Units officials, who are directly in governance responsibilities are limited to three years? he asked.

"I do not find any cogent, scientific, logical, germane and substantive reasons for the discrimination," Gadon hitting on Pimentel.