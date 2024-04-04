Bong Go emphasizes need for sustainable, operational public hospitals

During the Senate Committee on Health public hearing on Tuesday, 2 April, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reminded concerned government agencies to ensure that proposals to establish and upgrade public hospitals across the country will be sustainable and made operational through their support if enacted into laws.

These bills include establishing new hospitals and upgrading existing ones:

- HBN 8214: Establish the Lucena City Hospital in Quezon, including fund appropriations.

- HBN 8426: Upgrades the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center to a Multi-Specialty Apex Hospital, increases bed capacity to 1,000, with funds appropriated.

- HBN 8483: Establishes the Northern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Rodriguez, Rizal, with fund appropriations.

- HBN 8484: Upgrades the Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte to a Level II District Hospital, with funds appropriated.

- HBN 8491: Converts the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras to a Level II Hospital, including fund appropriations.

- HBN 8492: Establishes the Victorias City General Hospital in Negros Occidental, with funds appropriated.

Increasing bed capacities and services:

- HBN 8494: Increases the bed capacity to 100 beds for Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital in Bohol, with fund appropriations.

- HBN 8970: Increases bed capacity to 75 beds for Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Bohol, with fund appropriations.

- HBN 9335 & SBN 2431: Upgrades and converts the Basilan General Hospital to a tertiary hospital, known as the Basilan Medical Center, modernizes services and increases bed capacity, with funds appropriated.

Specialized hospital initiatives:

- HBN 9556: Amends RA No. 11272 to establish St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in Bulacan, with funds appropriated.

- HBN 9623: Establishes the Laguna Regional Hospital in Bay, Laguna, as a Level III General Hospital, with fund appropriations.

- HBN 9624: Establishes the San Jose City (Dr. Eleuterio R. Violago) Mother and Child General Hospital in Nueva Ecija, with funds appropriated.

- HBN 9656: Renames the Mindanao Central Sanitarium in Zamboanga City to Zamboanga Regional Medical Center.

- HBN 9720: Upgrades the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital to the MIMAROPA Regional Hospital, with funds appropriated.

The senator expressed his support for the intentions behind these local bills but underscored the necessity of ensuring their practical implementation and adequate funding if passed by the legislature.

"I fully support the intent and objectives of these local bills, but if we are to pass these, I reiterated the need to ascertain the commitment of the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) and the Department of Health (DOH) as to the implementation and funding of these local bills," he noted, expressing concern over the potential for such projects to become 'white elephants'—if approved but not properly utilized or funded.

Go also reflected on the efforts to bolster the country's healthcare system.

"Last month, we held a hearing to discuss measures to further strengthen our healthcare system. Partikular dito, pinag-usapan natin ang pagpapabuti at pag-a-upgrade ng mga public health facilities sa buong bansa," he stated, emphasizing the importance of investing in healthcare infrastructure as a critical investment for the nation's future.

Go reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts and striking a balance among government agencies, legislative bodies, and local government units in enhancing the Philippines' healthcare system.

"Sa hearing, binigyang-diin ko nga na ang pag-i-invest sa ating healthcare system ay isang mahalagang pamumuhunan para sa kinabukasan ng bansa. Naniniwala po ako na katumbas po ng kalusugan ay buhay po ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.

He said that the Committee will continue to exercise its oversight functions over the implementation of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan and monitor the status of the objectives and targets of the plan are being achieved.

He also sought assurances from DOH on the proper and timely implementation of its Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP). The program is designed to improve the delivery of healthcare services by building and enhancing public health facilities nationwide.

“Saksi po ako sa kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan sa pag-iikot ko sa mga ospital sa buong bansa. Nakakapanlumo pong makita na ‘yong ibang pasyente po, nasa corridor. Isang kama, dalawang pasyente dahil walang available na kama.”

Go concluded the hearing with a call for greater collaboration and strategic action among healthcare stakeholders to ensure the delivery of quality services to the Filipino people.