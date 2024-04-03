DMW, NGO partner to combat human trafficking

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Wednesday its partnership with Polaris Project, a prominent North American non-government organization (NGO) in a move to combat human trafficking and enhance the support system for Filipino victims.

A Memorandum of Collaborative Agreement (MCA) was signed between the DMW and the Polaris Project outlining a framework to deliver comprehensive services aiding in the recovery, legal advocacy, repatriation, and community reintegration of trafficking survivors.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States H. E. Jose Manuel G. Romualdez signed the agreement on behalf of the DMW while Catherine Chan signed on behalf of the Polaris Project as its Chief Executive Officer.

“We express our deepest gratitude to Ambassador Romualdez for this shared advocacy in combatting human trafficking and keeping at heart the interests and welfare of our kababayans (countrymen), especially those in these distressed situations,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said.

“Following former Secretary Susan V. Ople’s directive, our partnership with the Polaris Project is a testament to our commitment to eradicating human trafficking," Cacdac said in retrospect of the late Secretary’s initiative in pushing for the agreement.

Cacdac said the alliance not only amplifies the country's anti-human trafficking initiatives but "also fosters cooperation with both governmental and non-governmental entities."

The Polaris Project, renowned for spearheading a movement centered on survivor welfare, justice, and equality, administers the United States National Human Trafficking Hotline – an initiative that is pivotal in linking survivors to essential support, facilitating access to services, and ensuring traffickers face legal consequences.

As part of the collaboration, the DMW pledged to provide shelter and repatriation support, alongside legal aid for Filipinos embroiled in trafficking-related legal battles.

The DMW said it will also spearhead the reporting process to the Philippine Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to ensure the prosecution of those implicated in trafficking activities.

In coordination with the Philippine Embassy’s Consular Section, the DMW is set to also facilitate the documentation processes for survivors and victims of human trafficking, including passport renewals, extensions, and the issuance of travel documents.

The Polaris Project, for its part, committed to extending all necessary assistance to Filipino victims referred through their National Human Trafficking Hotline, particularly in the evaluation of human trafficking cases and other forms of exploitation committed against Filipino nationals.