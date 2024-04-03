Despite El Niño, no state of calamity yet

Metro Manila residents can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as the water situation in the region has not reached crisis levels amid the drought affecting other parts of the country, Task Force El Niño said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Palace reporters, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary and Task Force El Niño spokesperson Joey Villarama said there was no need to declare a state of calamity in Metro Manila for now despite the drought conditions elsewhere.

Zamboanga City officially declared a state of calamity last March because of a water shortage brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

On the other hand, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has declared a state of water crisis in Cebu City following the rise in the daily heat index, which could potentially lead to a water shortage.

“In Metro Manila, as I said, it hasn’t reached that level yet,” Villarama said.

“We should also consider that in the coming weeks, there are forecasts of rain from PAGASA. We hope that with this rainfall, the water level at Angat Dam will be replenished to some extent, and the supply won’t reach the critical level,” he added.

While the current water level at Angat Dam, a major source of Metro Manila water, is at a comfortable 198 meters (the critical level is 118 meters), he emphasized the importance of continued vigilance.

To alleviate the pressure on water resources, Villarama outlined various conservation measures. He highlighted the advisory issued by the MWSS Regulatory Office, which encouraged households to save water through practical means.

“In large subdivisions, they urge postponing or delaying cleaning swimming pools to avoid wasting water. In condominiums, shutting off the main valve during off-peak hours is encouraged to reduce leaks or wastage,” he said.

No bidets?

Villarama also urged individuals to adopt personal water-saving practices, asking Filipinos to forego using bidets, for now, in favor of dippers in the toilet.

“If it’s possible to save on toilet flushing, it’s a practical tip not to flush every time after using the toilet. Use a pail if the toilet needs to be flushed,” he said. “Bidets are expensive because you cannot control the spraying or usage. It’s no different from a garden hose.”