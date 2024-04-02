PAL Mla-Seattle flight starts Oct.

Coming from a banner 2023, flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is now ready to take off on its maiden direct flight from Manila to Seattle in October.

PAL EVP and general counsel Carlos Luis L. Fernandez formally announced the launch of new services between Manila and Seattle during a media briefing on Tuesday.

The Manila-Seattle-Manila flights will initially operate three times a week, departing from Manila’s Terminal 1 at 10:40 p.m. local time on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and arriving at Seattle Tacoma International Airport at 11:40 p.m. local time.

Enthused president and chief operating officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng, “Philippine Airlines is happy to say, ‘Mabuhay, Seattle!’ We are proud to welcome Seattle to our growing US route network. Our Manila-Seattle-Manila flights give us a valuable opportunity to promote our beautiful island country as a flourishing tourist and business destination for American travelers. We also look forward to serving Filipinos who hope to reunite with family members or experience new travel adventures in the vibrant US Pacific Northwest.”

For his part, Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista congratulated PAL on its latest expansion of U.S. routes with the launch of non-stop service to Seattle.

Bautista said the increase in air travel after the pandemic necessitates matching improvements to airport infrastructure and services. This new PAL service will push travel and tourism between the Philippines and the U.S., coinciding with the anticipated modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

First airline

This new service makes PAL the first airline to provide direct flights connecting the Philippines and the U.S. Pacific Northwest region, aiming to boost business and leisure travel between the two destinations.

“Washington State is home to the U.S.’s fourth largest Filipino population. For over a century, Filipinos have contributed to the (Pacific Northwest) region’s arts, business and political leadership,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa.

“Non-stop service to Manila has long been one of our most frequently requested routes and we’re thrilled that this new flight will not only serve the Puget Sound’s Filipino community but anyone who is interested in exploring the rich history, beauty and hospitality of the Philippines,” he said.

In 2023, the Philippines welcomed over 900,000 visitors from the United States, making it the country’s second-largest source of tourists.

This new service makes PAL the first airline to provide direct flights connecting the Philippines and the U.S. Pacific Northwest region, aiming to boost business and leisure travel between the two destinations.

Christoph Gartner, PAL’s Vice President for Network Planning, expressed optimism that the airline could capture a sizable portion of this market.

Gartner also mentioned that PAL would cater to the growing number of Filipino Americans living in Washington and Oregon, which are home to more than 240,000 individuals of Filipino descent.

These passengers often travel to the Philippines to visit family and friends.

High-tech industries hub

Seattle, a hub for high-tech industries and a bustling port city, serves as a gateway to major cities in Washington and Oregon, including Portland, Salem, Spokane, Tacoma, and Eugene.

PAL’s airline partners provide convenient connections to various U.S. mainland cities, such as Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.

The flights also offer connectivity to PAL’s extensive domestic and regional international network through Manila, including destinations like Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur.

Notably, the Seattle flights can spur trade and economic activity between the U.S. and Asia by adding up to 60 tons of cargo capacity weekly.

Seattle becomes PAL’s eighth destination in North America, joining San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Toronto, Honolulu, and Guam, with 46 weekly flights operated by the Philippine carrier.

Renowned inflight service

PAL will utilize Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the Seattle services, providing passengers with full-flat seats in Business Class and PAL’s renowned inflight service featuring a blend of Filipino and Western meal specialties.

PAL recently acquired an additional 777-300ER aircraft as the initial step in renewing its long-haul fleet, with nine brand-new Airbus A350-1000s scheduled for delivery starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

PAL is offering special introductory roundtrip fares starting at $771 for Economy Class and $3,071 for Business Class.

These introductory fares are available for booking until April 30, 2024, and are valid for travel from 2 October to 30 November and 1 February to 22 March 2025.