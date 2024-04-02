No state of calamity yet in Metro Manila amid El Niño, Task Force says

Metro Manila residents can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as the water situation in the region has not reached crisis levels amid drought season in the Philippines, Task Force El Niño said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Palace reporters, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary and Task Force El Niño spokesperson Joey Villarama said there is no need to declare a state of calamity in Metro Manila for now despite the ongoing drought conditions.

Zamboanga City officially declared a state of calamity last March because of the water shortage brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

On the other hand, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has declared a state of water crisis in Cebu City following the rise in the daily heat index, which could potentially lead to a water shortage.

"In Metro Manila, as I said, it hasn't reached that level yet," Villarama said, contrasting the situation with Zamboanga and Cebu City.

"We should also consider that in the coming weeks, there are forecasts of rain from PAGASA. We hope that with this rainfall, the water level of Angat Dam will be replenished to some extent, and the level won't reach the critical level," Villarama added.

While the current water level at Angat Dam, a major source of water for Metro Manila, sits at a comfortable 198 meters (critical level is 118 meters), Villarama emphasized the importance of continued vigilance.

To alleviate pressure on water resources, Villarama outlined various conservation measures. He highlighted the advisory issued by the MWSS Regulatory Office, which encourages households to save water through practical means.

"In large subdivisions, they urge postponing or delaying cleaning swimming pools to avoid wasting water. In condominium units, shutting off the main valve during off-peak hours is encouraged to reduce leaks or wastage," Villarama said.

No bidets?

Villarama also urged individuals to adopt personal water-saving practices, asking the Filipinos to forego using bidets for the meantime in favor of dippers for toilet use.

"If it's possible to save in terms of flushing the toilet, it's a practical tip not to flush every time after using the toilet. Use a pail if the toilet needs to be flushed," Villarama said.

"Bidets are expensive because there's no control over the spraying or usage. It's no different from a garden hose," Villarama added.