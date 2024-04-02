NAIA logs over million passengers

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) revealed that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has logged 1,040,707 passengers from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, higher by 12 percent compared to the 926,755 passengers that the country’s main gateway had during the same period last year.

Data from the MIAA showed that of the total, 511,073 passengers arrived at the NAIA, while 529,634 were departing passengers. Domestic passenger volume reached 521,154, while international passengers totaled 519,553.

It added that compared to the Holy Week last year, domestic and international passenger volume have increased by 10 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

In terms of daily average volume, NAIA saw the highest number of passengers — 139, 894 — on Easter Sunday. Lowest passenger volume, international and domestic combined, was logged at 124,230 on Good Friday.

No untoward incident was announced by the MIAA during the period.

However, it admitted that power fluctuations hit NAIA Terminal 2 last 27 March or Holy Wednesday. The power fluctuation lasted for over three hours, affecting the all-domestic terminal’s air conditioning units.

“Following an evaluation by the terminal engineering team, it was determined that the terminal circuit breaker kept tripping due to high power loads caused by the elevated heat index outside the terminal,” the MIAA said in an earlier statement.