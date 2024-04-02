MCC honors Danny Lacuna

The Manila City Council (MCC) honored the late former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna on his 86th birthday.

The 12th City Council through a resolution during its 123rd session celebrated the birthday of the late Vice Mayor, who served in the said position the longest and simultaneously, as presiding officer of the Manila City Council.

Current presiding officer Vice Mayor Yul Servo, who filed the resolution, stated in his speech the important accomplishments of the late Vice Mayor Danny as well as his undeniable sphere of influence that can still be felt today.

“His legacy will continue as we take part in preserving and nurturing our beloved city, towards our goal to achieve the Magnificent Manila. No one can match all that he has done for our city," Servo said.

Servo added: “For 22 years in total as the Vice Mayor and presiding officer, he really deserved the most prestigious award, the Dangal ng Konseho, last year during the city council’s 122nd founding anniversary celebration."

He added that in honor of Vice Mayor Danny's legacy, the session hall of the city council was named after him through City Ordinance No. 8982 and it is now known as Bulwagang Danilo B Lacuna.

For her part, Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude to Servo and the entire Manila City Council for honoring the memory of her late father.

"A man of great service and compassion, 'Danny', as people called him, touched many, creating a life that spans further than just his years and into the hearts of us all where he will remain forever," she said.

The said resolution was warmly accepted by the members of the august chamber and was adopted as City Resolution No.215, series of 2024.