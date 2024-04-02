House all-out behind E0 57

Despite concerns about the newly signed Executive Order (EO) 57, the House Committee on National Defense and Security on Tuesday expressed all-out support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s move to strengthen the protection of the country’s maritime resources.

Panel chair Raul Tupas said they back Marcos’ initiative to reorganize the National Maritime Council in response to the multifaceted challenges in the hotly contested West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“This is a strategic move to advance the country’s national security, territorial integrity, and sovereign rights,” Tupas said.

He said the creation of the National Maritime Center is a significant approach to formulating national strategies for specific maritime concerns and harmonizing the responsibilities of various agencies involved in maritime security operations.

On 25 March, Marcos signed EO 57, establishing the National Maritime Center to fortify the country’s maritime security and maritime domain awareness in the thick of the escalating geopolitical tension between the Philippines and China in the WPS.

The signing, however, was opposed by the President’s sister, Senator Imee Marcos, who deemed it a “Trojan horse of foreign interference.”

“Emotion rather than reason has prevailed in our maritime conflict with China and is leading us down a dangerous path that will cost us more than just Filipino pride,” Senator Marcos said.

She added that the Philippines’ defense posture is far from self-reliant, and the urge to retaliate as soon as possible is about to pay the price of foreign interference.

“To prevent yet another regional conflict, what we need instead are solutions for peace from those who claim to be our genuine allies,” she asserted.

The dispute between the two countries has so far intensified with China’s persistent aggression in the contested waters.

China has territorial claims to nearly the entire South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS, notwithstanding a 2016 arbitral ruling that deemed its sovereignty assertion baseless.

The ruling affirmed the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the WPS.

For the nth time, the China Coast Guard blatantly disregarded this verdict by continuously attacking the Philippine resupply boat, the Unaizah May 4, on 23 March with a water cannon, resulting in the latter incurring heavy damage and injuries to its crew.

Tupas stood firm with the country’s stance to safeguard Filipino fisherfolk, affirming their rights and access to their traditional fishing grounds in the WPS amid China’s persistent encroachment.

“We must protect our fisherfolk making a living in the West Philippine Sea, our Coast Guard and military personnel who protect our exclusive zone, and as always be firm with our sovereignty based on accepted international laws,” he said.