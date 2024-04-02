Go advocates access to medical services

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, emphasized the necessity of continuing efforts to widen access of Filipinos to healthcare services, medical assistance programs, and health facilities especially for poor and indigent patients as he is set to preside over another public committee hearing today, 2 April.

The upcoming hearing will build upon the discussions laid during the previous hearing last 12 March which delved into essential matters such as proposed local hospital measures, the releases of Health Emergency Allowance for healthcare workers, and the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, among others.

Go earlier pointed out his support for establishing and upgrading public hospitals across the Philippines. He however stressed the need to ensure sustainability and availability of funds for the implementation of such measures if enacted into law.