BOC, ARISE Plus Phl launch Nat'l Trade Facilitation Workshop

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), with support from the International Trade Center (ITC) through the ARISE Plus Philippines Project, recently conducted a three-day National Trade Facilitation Workshop as part of its efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and the reduction of poverty in the Philippines.

At the beginning of this joint workshop, the bureau stated that an intensive session on "Optimizing the Uptake of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Program" was attended by representatives from various Trade Regulatory Government Agencies (TRGAs), including private sector representatives from Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI), Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMPC), Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corporation (PMPC), the Export Development Council (EDC), and the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT).

The People's Republic of China and Indonesian customs administrations also gave presentations on best practices for negotiating Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) which included the validation process that is essential for accrediting a reliable AEO partner.

Atty. Vener S. Baquiran, Deputy Commissioner of the BOC Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group (AOCG) and Supervising Deputy Commissioner of the AEO Program, in his Opening Remarks, emphasized that “as the BOC explores paradigm shifts in modernizing customs administration and enhancing trade facilitation, the AEO Program has become a key driver in promoting a secure, transparent, and predictable trading environment through the voluntary demonstration of compliance, safety, and security provisions in international trade.”

Atty. Baquiran added that “given the increasing need to ensure that international trade takes place within a safe and secure environment, especially with the rapid increase of e-commerce shipments, it is also essential for the BOC of Customs to continuously steward the national safety and security response within the broader context of the global supply chain.”

Representing the International Trade Center (ITC), Alina Fetisova shared that “it’s important to know that the AEO plays a very important role in ensuring the security of international trade that certified companies adhere to very stringent security standards, thereby safeguarding trade and protecting stakeholders.”

Through capacity-building exercises on global best practices and cutting-edge trade facilitation initiatives, like the AEO Program, e-commerce clearance and taxation, and Integrated Risk Management (IRM), the series of workshops supports Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio's five-point priority program in streamlining customs procedures, facilitating secure trade, and improving employee welfare and development.