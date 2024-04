LATEST

Blended learning implemented due to extreme heat

LOOK: A grade six and grade one student from Manuel L. Quezon Elementary School in Quezon City attended an online class on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. The Quezon City LGU released an advisory that day care, elementary, and secondary public schools are required to move from face-to-face classes to online classes starting 2 April 2024, due to the very hot weather. | via Analy Labor