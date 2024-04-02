25 new immigration officers join BI’s academy

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has welcomed twenty-five new immigration officers into its ranks.

The 25 officers began their training at the Philippine Immigration Academy's (PIA) Intramuros site on Monday 1 April.

These officers will complete a rigorous 27-day fast-track training program and finish with the necessary skills and knowledge in border control, immigration, and security procedures.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed enthusiasm for the arrival of these new officers, stating, "They represent the fresh face of Bagong Immigration, aligning with the national government's Bagong Pilipinas campaign."

Tansingco said that this program is designed to get these officers ready for their vital roles as senior inspectors in airports, where they will oversee the smooth operation of immigration procedures.

The batch comprises 9 females and 16 males and will be undergoing training on immigration laws, passenger assessment, and effective public service.

The BI Chief added that, upon completion of their training, the said officers are slated to be deployed to major international airports and frontline offices starting 1 May.