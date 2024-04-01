Sorsogon farmers receive farm tractor from DAR

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently turned over a farm tractor to the Carriedo Agrarian Reform Cooperative (CARCO) in Sorsogon City, emphasizing the importance of adopting modern machinery and advanced technology to spark productivity and increase the income of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Nida Santiago, who led the turnover ceremony, said the farm machine worth P1.5 million is a four-wheel drive tractor that will be used by farmers in land preparation activities for their rice production.

Santiago expressed her happiness in turning over the tractor that would greatly benefit the 109 farmer-members of CARCO. She ensures that all the support programs of the agency will be implemented for them, especially now that they are facing farming difficulties because of the El Niño.

“The goal of our current administration and the DAR, under Secretary Conrado Estrella III's direction, is to revive our nation's agriculture industry, that is why the department provides various support services to help ARBs increase their yield and income,” Santiago added.

Adelia Cortez, one of the recipients and a representative from CARCO, gave her heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all the cooperative members.

“The tractor will make our harvesting easier. This is a great help not for us and our families that rely on rice production as our source of living,” she said.

The farm tractor was provided under the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Project (CRFPSP). This DAR program which provides farm machines to cooperatives to improve farm productivity and earning capabilities of ARB members in sustainably through their organizations.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer I Liza B. Repotente said the department is continuously seeking support services that can aid the farmers, specifically those involved in the rice production industry.

“In May and June, this year, fifty CARCO members will participate in a series of trainings on rice productivity and management. This training program will be implemented under the CRFPS too,” Repotente said.

The turnover ceremony was held at Carriedo Covered Court, Carriedo, Irosin, Sorsogon.