LATEST

Rallyists storm BIR Boac office

WATCH: Rallyists on Monday morning stormed the office of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Boac, Marinduque to urge employees to withdraw their support to Revenue District Officer Felix Bacal and BIR examiner Julius Isleta. Last 6 February, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and SARGASSO Construction and Development Inc. slapped Bacal and Isleta with violation of Republic Act No. 3019 as amended, or Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, at the Office of the Ombudsman. The 17-page graft cases against the two stemmed from accusations that respondents did not issue Tax Clearance Certificates for the said contractors sans any deficiencies from the BIR Central Office. | via Raffy Ayeng (This is a developing story)