Phl, Czech Republic collab to strengthen agri-production, trade

The Department of Agriculture revealed on Monday that a mutual understanding with the Czech Republic was reached, strengthening their collaboration in agricultural initiatives to bolster the Philippine dairy industry, livestock production, and water management.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., and other DA officials met with a delegation from the Czech Republic led by Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný in Manila on 21 March 2024, as a follow-up to their meeting during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to the central European country in March.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a letter of intent witnessed by DA Undersecretary Jerome V. Oliveros and the Czech Republic Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Karel Hejč.

The DA said that besides dairy and livestock production and water management, the Philippines is interested in the Czech Republic’s local farming technology, particularly on the latter’s online platform, which offers information and comprehensive solutions concerning agriculture, including technology, machinery, and direct communications with machinery producers.

Laurel said the DA hopes to learn from the Czech Republic’s experiences in becoming one of the top dairy-producing countries in Europe and one of the major beef suppliers and to purchase bull sperm for artificial insemination to improve the quality of the local herd.

Moreover, he added that the government is mulling over expanding the market for Philippine agricultural products within the European Union.

“We have some products ready for export so market access is also very important to us, especially the European Union which is one of the best markets in the world for our products,” Laurel said.

“We're definitely ready to offer cooperation,” said Czech Minister Výborný.

“Your aims and ambitions are very similar to what we have in the Czech Republic, where our agricultural sector is also undergoing dynamic changes towards modern technologies, innovations, science, and research and the application of their outcomes,” he added.

The Czech agri chief offered the Filipinos training on farming, livestock production, irrigation, and water management.

On the other hand, he said that the Czech Republic needs more Filipino workers to further develop the country’s agricultural sector and increase food output.

A joint Communique on Labor Consultations Mechanism between the Philippines and the Czech Republic was signed during President Marcos’ state visit to the latter.

Under this agreement, the quota for Filipino workers doubled from 5,500 to 10,300 beginning in May this year.