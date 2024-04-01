Overseas voters urged to register for 2025 local, nat'l elections

Qualified voters still have 182 days left to register as overseas voters!

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) reminded anew on Monday Filipinos living or working abroad to join the ongoing voter registration for the 2025 national and local elections.

Filipinos living or working in the country may bring their valid Philippine passport to the nearest Philippine Embassy, Consulate General or designated registration centers in the Philippines.

"Maaaring magparehistro upang makaboto sa 2025 National and Local elections, magpa-update ng address at iba pang detalye, magpa-check at magpa-reactivate ng voter registration status (They can register to vote in the 2025 National and Local elections, update address and other details, check and reactivate voter registration status)," the poll body said.

The deadline for voter registration is on 30 September.

Overseas voting will be from 12 April 2025 to 12 May 2025.

According to COMELEC, there are some one million registered voters abroad.

Comelec is targeting to register three million new voters for the upcoming 2025 local and national elections.