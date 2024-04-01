Distressed pawikan rescued

LAOAG CITY — Personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have rescued a distressed male pawikan or green sea turtle weighing 102 kilos in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

DENR extension officer Rizal Pascual narrated that the turtle was guided back into the sea after being accidentally caught through a net by local fishermen in Pancian village.

In coordination with the municipal environment office of Pagudpud town and the DENR office in the adjacent town of Bangui, the marine turtle was immediately released into the seawater.

“We were not able to put a clip tag on it as we rushed going to the released site after receiving the report from village officials,” Pascual said.

On 1 February, another 22-kilo green sea turtle was caught and released by wildlife volunteers in Sitio Ayoyo, Barangay Caparispisan in Pagudpud.

“We are very thankful to the fisherfolk of Pagudpud for reporting immediately when they accidentally net sea turtles,” said Eduardo Angadol, forestry senior manager of North Luzon Renewables and a member of the Pagudpud Pawikan Conservation Group.

He said sea turtles eat from the net of fishers, causing their capture.

According to the local fishermen, sea turtles are often spotted in Barangay Saud and other portions of Pagudpud particularly during the months of November to January as sea turtles lay their eggs in the shoreline.

To protect them from predators, the Pagudpud municipal government, in coordination with environment officials, is considering declaring the area as a marine sea turtle sanctuary.