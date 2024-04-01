Cavite pertussis case fake news, says CESU

The Cavite City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) on Sunday denied reports that there was a confirmed case of pertussis or whooping cough in Cavite City.

In an announcement on social media, CESU head Jeffrey dela Rosa also urged the public to be wary of false information, especially from unverified sources in online platforms.

“We invite everyone to only get information from legitimate Facebook pages, particularly from the CESU Cavite City Facebook page for true and correct information, especially for pandemic illnesses, outbreak, clustering and others,” said Dela Rosa.