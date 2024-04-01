Bossjob, TESDA-NCR forges partnership to bolster tech-voc graduates' employability

Bossjob, the chat-first career platform for professional hiring in Southeast Asia, has sealed a strategic partnership with the TESDA-National Capital Region to boost the employability of technical vocational education and training (TVET) graduates.

Aligned with TESDA-NCR's program, CollaboraTVET: Forging Partnerships for TVET Excellence, Bossjob will offer specialized training programs tailored to the needs of TESDA graduates, along with exclusive job opportunities and career development resources.

The CollaboraTVET program seeks to partner up with other government agencies, academia, business groups, and various industries to advance and enhance TVET across the region.

"The CollaboraTVET initiative, emanating from the program of TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, underscores our dedication to fostering strategic alliances, particularly with private industries. Our primary objective is to ensure that our TVET programs are finely attuned to meet the evolving demands of these industries," TESDA-NCR Regional Director Engr. Jovencio Ferrer, Jr. said.

The partnership was formally institutionalized during a Memorandum of Agreement last month at the TESDA Complex, Taguig City, marking a significant step forward in aligning professional hiring practices with the evolving needs of the workforce, leveraging Bossjob's innovative technology and TESDA's comprehensive training programs to address the skills gap in the country’s workforce.

"We are honored to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with TESDA, a collaboration that resonates with Bossjob's core mission to revolutionize the professional hiring landscape in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines. This collaboration is about forging an ecosystem enriched with our innovative tools and programs where TESDA graduates can flourish and significantly contribute to the country's economic prosperity,” Bossjob country manager Kimberly Chen said.

“We are committed to working hand in hand with TESDA to ensure that our programs are finely tuned to the evolving needs of the workforce and the industries we serve. We are excited to set forth on this journey in ensuring that with every step we take alongside TESDA, we are guaranteeing success for every TESDA graduate and, by extension, bolstering the economic fabric of the Philippines,” he added.

Geared towards TESDA’s commitment to empowering individuals through skills development and employment opportunities, the partnership focuses on competency standards development, training, and assessment, as well as the establishment of industry boards. This seeks to create employment opportunities for the graduates of TESDA-NCR, ensuring that the skilled workforce finds rewarding careers in various industries.