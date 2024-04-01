Bong Go advocates for better medical access

Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, emphasized the necessity of continuing efforts to widen access of Filipinos to healthcare services, medical assistance programs, and health facilities especially for poor and indigent patients as he is set to preside over another public committee hearing on Tuesday, 2 April.

The upcoming hearing will build upon the discussions laid during the previous hearing last 12 March, which delved into essential matters such as proposed local hospital measures, the releases of Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) for healthcare workers, the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, among others.

Go earlier pointed out his support for establishing and upgrading public hospitals across the Philippines. He however stressed the need to ensure sustainability and availability of funds for the implementation of such measures if enacted into law. Hence, the upcoming hearing is expected to delve deeper into the positions of concerned local governments, the Department of Health (DOH), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on the pending local hospital bills to ensure their commitments for the operations and maintenance of the health facilities.

Furthermore, the Committee aims to reassess the implementation of the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, a critical component in enhancing the nation's health facilities.

During the last hearing, Go said that "establishing and upgrading public health facilities should not be treated as a burden but an investment." He, however, stressed the need to avoid the creation of "white elephants," referring to projects built but not functional due to lack of operational funds.

“Kaya po nandirito ang ating DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), ang DBM (Department of Budget and Management), ‘pag naipasa rin natin ito, nandiyan na dapat yung funding. Importante rin dito matapos talaga,” said Go.

Related to the abovementioned topics, part of the upcoming hearing will also be an Inquiry, in Aid of Legislation on the Lack of Medical Facilities and Health Professionals in Prime Tourist Spots based on a resolution filed by Senate President Migz Zubiri.

The hearing will also tackle Go’s continuing initiatives to bring health services closer to the people such as the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act which he principally sponsored and authored that makes medical assistance programs easily accessible; the Regional Specialty Centers Act which he also principally sponsored and is one of the authors to bring specialized medical services to all regions; and the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide to provide primary care, medical consultation, and early disease detection in grassroots communities.

“Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyo medikal mula sa gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito lalo na sa mga mahihirap at mga walang ibang malalapitan. Pera naman ng taumbayan ‘yan, ibalik dapat sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng maayos na serbisyong pangkalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

Go also disclosed that the hearing will also look into emerging health issues such as pertussis (whooping cough), with calls for DOH to increase public awareness and lay down preventive measures to mitigate the spread of such diseases.

"Tulad ng ating mga natutunan sa pandemya, mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na kaalaman, pag-iingat, at pagtutulungan ng bawat isa. Dapat tayong magpatuloy sa pagbabakuna at pagsunod sa mga rekomendasyon ng mga eksperto sa kalusugan," he said.

Lastly, the welfare of healthcare workers remains a paramount concern of Go, with discussions planned around the disbursement of the HEA which has been long overdue for services rendered by qualified healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na hanggang ngayon ay marami pa ding mga healthcare workers ang hindi nakakatanggap ng kanilang HEA. Services rendered na po iyan. Maliit na halaga ‘yan kumpara sa serbisyo at sakripisyo ng ating mga frontliners. Dapat ipaliwanag ito ng DOH at DBM sa publiko at aksyunan kaagad!,” Go stressed.

Earlier, Go also highlighted concerns about impoverished patients being deterred from seeking necessary hospital care due to fear of high medical costs, underscoring the necessity to address these barriers to ensure access to healthcare for all.

“‘Yun lang po ang pakiusap ko sa inyo, gamitin niyo po ang pera ng gobyerno sa mga mahihirap at dapat po ang mga mahihirap po na kababayan natin ang makikinabang sa mga hospital na ito… Unahin natin ang mga mahihirap, mga helpless at hopeless nating kababayan,” the senator reminded government agencies during last hearing.