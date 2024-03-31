Taiwan firms reward Filipinos with permanent residency

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) on Sunday reported an increasing number of Taiwanese companies that recognize the diligence and hard work of Filipino workers by offering them promotions and the chance to permanently reside in Taiwan with their families.

In a statement, MECO chairman Silvestre Bello III said the incentive is being offered by I-Mei Foods Co. Ltd. in Taoyuan, which has hired over 10,000 Filipino workers for more than 30 years.

“In I-Mei Foods alone, about 53 OFWs had been promoted to mid-managerial positions. That gave them the privilege of being exempted from the maximum period of stay in Taiwan,” he said.

I-Mei Foods Co. Ltd. is a food company founded in 1934 and became a popular consumer brand in Taiwan.

The government of Taiwan allows foreign workers to work in manufacturing firms for a maximum of 12 years, except when given mid-level work assignments.

“And with the company’s assistance, they can apply for permanent residence and invite their families to live with them in Taiwan,” Bello said.

Several Taiwanese companies have similarly rewarded Filipino workers with job promotions for their exemplary work ethic and performance.

Last year alone, he noted that an OFW was hailed by the Taiwanese government as an outstanding worker and was elevated to a managerial position in the electronic company where he was working.