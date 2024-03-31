2 shabu pushers nabbed in Tondo

Elements of the Manila Police District 12 on Sunday arrested a lady vendor and her 18-year-old cohort for selling shabu in Tondo, Manila.

MPD-PS 12 identified the suspect as Aiza Moya resident of Gate 54 Area C , Brgy. 275 Zone 25, Binondo, Manila and her cohort Joshua Barbosa, 18, of Gate 13, Area B, Brgy. 20 Zone 2, Tondo Manila.

Confiscated in their possession were two plastic sachets of 1.5 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of Php 10,800.

The arrest stemmed from a telephone call of a concerned citizen regarding the selling of shabu at 1:35 am at Gate 5, Area A, Brgy 20, Zone 2 Parola Compound, Tondo, Manila.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.