Travelers on Black Saturday fewer than expected — PITX

Passengers at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Black Saturday are mostly citybound and fewer passengers are on their way to provinces.

"Wala na po masyado pero marami tayo city bound mga namamasyal," Kolyn Gervacio-Calbasa PITX Senior Corporate Affairs Officer told the DAILY TRIBUNE referring to fewer passengers that are bound to provinces.

The passengers heading to the city are planning to spend their time visiting places in Manila, according to Cabalso.

"As of 1:00 PM - 47,857," she added, noting that while it might be lesser than the average number of passengers using PITX compared to the past week, it's too early to conclude as their operations and passengers' count is done until by midnight.

She added that PITX is prepared for the influx of commutters beginning Sunday morning, 31 March.

"Yes we expect influx tomorrow (Sunday) until Monday," Cabalso said.

On Good Friday, the PITX management only recorded 83,263 passengers, much lower than the peak of 191,179 last Wednesday.

Avoiding the holiday rush, passengers left the city on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the official holidays.

Cabalso said security will still be tight and police assistance desks are in place in all entrances of the terminal.