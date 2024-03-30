Senior citizen nabbed in Bulacan for alleged acts of lasciviousness

Quezon City Police District operatives caught a 74-year-old man long wanted for Acts of Lasciviousness at his residence in Bulacan over the weekend.

QCPD Fairview Police Station (PS 5) commander P/Lt.Col. Resty Damaso identified the suspect as Rodrigo Montemayor Ignacio who was nabbed at his residence in Paombong, Bulacan at 3:30 pm on Good Friday.

Damaso said Ignacio was No. 4 Most Wanted Person of their station and has a pending Warrant of Arrest for Acts of Lasciviousness issued by the Family Court, National Capital Judicial Region, Quezon City.

The court of origin of the Warrant will be notified regarding the arrest of the accused, according to Damaso.

On the other hand QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan commended PS 5 operatives for their relentless efforts to intensify their campaign to put Wanted Persons behind bars and eradicate all forms of lawlessness for a more peaceful Quezon City.