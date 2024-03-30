Police nabbed wanted man for theft

Operatives of the Manila Police District on Saturday arrested a man in Sta. Cruz Manila for qualified theft.

Police identified the suspect as Jayson A. Gutierez, 38, male, single, jobless and presently residing at Dapitan Street, Sampaloc, Manila.

The suspect was arrested on 30 March 2024 at around 12:45 pm along Quezon Boulevard, Sta. Cruz Manila.

He was listed as Most Wanted Person (MWP Station Level) at MPD-PS 14.

The arrest was based on the strength of warrant of Arrest issued by Hon. Janice Rojas Yulo-Antero, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 16 Manila dated 03 May 2023 for crime of Qualified Theft (RPC Art. 310) with corresponding bail at P30,000 for his temporary liberty.

The said suspect is currently detained at Manila City Jail.