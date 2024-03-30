Phl Navy seizes P21.4-M worth of smuggled cigars in Saranggani

The confiscation happened during the patrol mission of the BA 492, one of the Navy Multi-Purpose Attack Crafts of the 4th Boat Attack Division under operational control of Naval Task Force 71 of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao.

The BA 492 crew noticed a radar contact while conducting a maritime patrol in the vicinity of Batulaki, Glan in Sarangani province, prompting them to check and inspect the vessel.

At least 17 crew were spotted on board the motorbanca, carrying 1,070 master cases of smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated street value of P21.4 million.

The Navy’s Boat Attack 492 escorted the watercraft carrying the seized goods and 17 crew, to a port in General Santos City and turned to proper authorities.