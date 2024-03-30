Abalos' Easter message: Unity and progress

Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Saturday reminded everyone that the message of Easter is unity and progress.

"My Easter message would be about the relevance of Easter to unity & progress thru kindness, love & empathy," he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

"This Easter, as we celebrate the season of rebirth, renewal and hope, let's also embrace the opportunity for unity and progress in our communities and beyond. Easter's message of resurrection and new beginnings reminds us that, together, we can overcome challenges and build a brighter future for all. Let us unite as a people, recognizing that our collective strength lies in our willingness to work towards common goals. May this time of reflection encourage us to act with kindness, compassion, and understanding, fostering a culture of cooperation and mutual respect. Together, let us commit to building bridges of understanding and empathy, so that we may move forward as one, united in our shared humanity, towards the continued progress of our country. Wishing everyone a very happy and meaningful Easter," Abalos said.