Marcos: Phl won't be cowed to silence vs. China

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said the Philippines seeks no conflict but refuses to yield to intimidation against the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese Maritime Militia.

In a statement posted on social media, Marcos underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding Philippine sovereignty in the face of escalating tensions with China.

Marcos added that the government would impose a proportionate countermeasure against the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and the Chinese Maritime Militia after he meets with the country's National Security and Defense leadership.

“Over the succeeding weeks there shall be, implemented by the relevant national government agencies and instrumentalities, a response and countermeasure package that is proportionate, deliberate, and reasonable in the face of the open, unabating, and illegal, coercive, aggressive, and dangerous attacks by agents of the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia,” Marcos said.

“We seek no conflict with any nation, more so nations that purport and claim to be our friends but we will not be cowed into silence, submission, or subservience. Filipinos do not yield,” Marcos added.

Marcos said there is ongoing communication with the country's allies and partners to help resolve the issue, adding that the government's requirements have been conveyed to international allies, who have pledged assistance.

"They have offered to help us with what the Philippines requires to protect and secure our Sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction while ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Marcos said.

Beijing and Manila have a lengthy history of maritime disputes in the West Philippines, leading to numerous clashes between their maritime vessels near disputed reefs recently.

The most recent incident occurred on Saturday near Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands during a routine Philippine mission to resupply Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, a navy ship grounded in the area.

Second Thomas Shoal, also called Ayungin Shoal, lies approximately 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Palawan, an island in the western Philippines, and over 1,000 kilometers from Hainan Island, the nearest major landmass of China.

On Monday, the Chinese embassy in the Philippines complained to Manila regarding what it termed as the "unauthorized intrusion" of Philippine ships into its waters.

However, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Manila expressed its "firm objection to the assertive behaviors carried out by the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia against the rotation and resupply operation conducted by the Philippines in Ayungin Shoal."