LOOK: An unusual mound of garbage was spotted floating along Pasig River near Jones Bridge in Manila during Maundy Thursday. | via Tiziana Celine Piatos Tiziana Celine Piatos

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/ Follow us on our social media Facebook: @tribunephl Youtube: TribuneNow Twitter: @tribunephl Instagram: @dailytribunephl TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6