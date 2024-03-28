A scholar breaks barriers

Jonalyn's journey began amidst familial challenges, with separated parents and financial instability looming over her future. Her mother, a hard-working caddy and main provider of the family, would have had a hard time shouldering the burden of college for both her and her sibling.

"Without the scholarship, I would likely be unable to afford my tuition fees and other essential expenses required for attending college," she shared, adding that the scholarship wasn't merely a financial support but a door to better opportunities.

With the SM scholarship as the foundation for her dreams, she was able to focus on her studies and finish a course in IT in 2014.

Taking her scholarship with a deep sense of responsibility, she utilized her college years to gain industry knowledge and to hone life skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication, and time management so she can be better equipped once she enters professional settings.

Thriving in the real world

She immediately landed a position at SM Group's Tagaytay Highlands, using her first year after college to apply her newfound knowledge, hone her skills, and gain valuable experience.

Years of hard work fueled by her desire to support our family and her own personal growth finally culminated in her becoming a project manager in an multinational IT firm. Advancing in a male-dominated field, she now leads the planning, executing, and completing projects, ensuring timely delivery of various projects.

But for her, success isn't solely defined by professional achievements but by personal growth and fulfillment. Through her thriving seven-year career in tech, she now finds joy in mentoring and supporting others, cherishing moments where she can make a positive impact on someone's life.

“Knowing that I've made a positive impact on someone's life is rewarding in itself. It's heartening to see my co-workers benefit from the information and guidance I offer, and I'm glad to be able to contribute to their well-being and success in whatever small way I can,” she said.