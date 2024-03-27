PNP deploys 1,000 cops in Central Luzon for SumVac 2024

SAN FERNANDO, PAMPANGA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to deploy 1,000 police officers for this coming summer vacation (SumVac) 2024.

According to Police Regional Office 3 Director Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., the number equates to the entire Central Luzon police force, adding that they are fully prepared and vigilant as they execute the public safety campaign throughout the summer holiday season.

He added that the campaign “Ligtas SumVac 2024” will start on 1 April and will end on 31 May 2024.

“I have instructed all City and Provincial Directors of the various Police Provincial and City Police Offices to ensure the safe travel of motorists and commuters during the summer vacation,” Hidalgo said.

He added that police visibility will be heightened through increased foot and mobile patrols, as well as the establishment of Police Assistance Desks/Centers (PADs/PACs). Additionally, road safety marshals will be stationed at convergence points such as bus terminals, airports, seaports, recreational areas, highways, main thoroughfares, and areas prone to crime to ensure optimal police presence.

The campaign includes the collaboration between the commanders of the police stations and the local government units, non-governmental organizations, and other government entities, as well as volunteer groups, in setting up PADs/PACs and deploying Road Safety Marshals to deliver public safety services and assistance in a cooperative and unified manner.

“We have also sought the assistance of our force multipliers and auxiliary forces, including our Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs) and Radio net groups, to aid us in maintaining public safety, especially since criminal elements may exploit the presence of people gathering in places such as beaches and other tourist destinations for relaxation and recreation,” he added.

"I urge the public to cooperate in preventing crimes within the community by providing authorities with relevant and timely information through the PRO3 hotline at 0998-5985330/0917-5562597."