More pertussis vax arriving

In a bid to counter pertussis or whopping cough, 3-million more "pentavalent" vaccine doses are arriving in the country "at the soonest possible time."

According to the Department of Health (DOH), updated pertussis and measles data are expected to be available in the next few days.

The DOH said, "that will guide the nationwide response."

These pentavalent vaccines, the DOH noted, protect not only against pertussis, but also against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Hemophilus Influenza Type B.

DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the DOH also ordered at least five million more measles-rubella vaccine doses and has instructed to fast-track the immediate dispatch of one million doses that may be delivered as soon as possible.

These will add to the more than 64,400 and 2.6 million doses of pentavalent and measles-rubella vaccines, respectively, already being distributed by DOH.

"On orders of President Marcos, Secretary Herbosa and a team of DOH officials and staff are in the field at the moment coordinating with local Public Health Emergency Operations Centers (PHEOCs)," DOH said.

"We ask for the public's patience with information releases for security reasons and to minimize disruption while the outbreak response is carried out," it added.

The DOH also urged the public to use face masks, cover coughs, and choose well-ventilated areas.

It reiterated that vaccination is still the best solution.

"Should there be any symptoms or health concerns, please consult your doctor or nearest health center," it added.