MMDA deploys 'libreng sakay' during LRT-1 suspension

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ((MMDA) yesterday deployed “libreng sakay” buses and trucks to ensure adequate transportation for commuters with the suspension of operations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said four buses, three light-duty trucks, four public utility buses, and two military trucks were deployed from EDSA Taft to Monumento, and vice versa, the route of LRT Line 1.

The libreng sakay vehicles were deployed during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

“The deployment of vehicles was to ferry regular passengers of the LRT Line 1 on the first day of its no-operations period for Holy Week,” said Artes.

Free rides were offered to the riding public affected by the temporary suspension of LRT Line 1’s operations.

LRT Line 1's operations, which run from Baclaran Station to Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt), were halted starting on 27 March (Holy Wednesday), to facilitate the annual preventive maintenance activities and mandatory testing related to the Alstom signaling system for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project.