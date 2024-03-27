Japanese Embassy highlights collaborative projects in Mindanao ODA Tour

The Japanese Embassy in the Philippines organized an Official Development Assistance (ODA) Press Tour from 4 to 6 March 2024. Media members were invited to witness collaborative projects in Mindanao, aimed at fostering development.

The journey started with a visit to the JICA Cotabato Project Office, providing an overview of the Capacity Development Project for Bangsamoro (CDPB). At the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (BARMM-MAFAR) in Brgy. Nuling, Sultan Kudarat, journalists observed the Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion (SHEP) approach training for farmers, a key part of the CDPB. Interviews with trainers and farmers highlighted the initiative's impact, reinforced by a demo field showcasing project achievements.

Continuing their journey, the media delegation ventured to the Ibn Taimiyah Foundation Academy, unveiling classrooms constructed through the Grassroots Grant Program. Dr. Ombra Imam, Director for Research and Extension at ITFA, offered invaluable insights into the collaborative educational efforts between Japan and the Philippines, emphasizing their profound impact on local communities.

Day two began with a spotlight on community development initiatives, starting with a visit to the Food for Asset (FFA) Project in Datu Piang. In collaboration with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), this initiative aims to enhance long-term food security and resilience. Exploring Barangay Reina Regente, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur, journalists witnessed the transformative impact of the FFA Project firsthand, particularly in addressing flood-related challenges encountered by the community.

The delegation proceeded to Barangay Diocolano, Tamontaka V, Cotabato City, where the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-facilitated Project for Enhancing Food Security and Livelihood in Bangsamoro was underway. Witnessing the handover ceremony of a backhoe loader underscored the project's comprehensive approach to addressing food security and livelihood concerns.

The day concluded with a visit to Sultan Kudarat Maguindanao, where JICA's Capacity Development and Assistance for Vocational Training for Decommissioned Combatants Project took center stage. This initiative aims to equip decommissioned combatants with vocational training opportunities, contributing to peaceful and productive communities. Engaging with Mr. Ochiai Naoyuki, JICA’s Special Advisor to the Chief Minister of BARMM, provided invaluable insights into the peacebuilding process in Mindanao.

On the final day, the delegation embarked on a journey to the Joint Peace and Security Committee (JPSC) Secretariat, delving into Japan's peace-building efforts in the region. Exploring the "Project for Enhancing and Sustaining Peace and Security Mechanisms in Mindanao," implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), journalists gained deeper insights into capacity-building initiatives for the Joint Peace and Security Team (JPST), a crucial force in maintaining peace in conflict-affected areas.

The Mindanao ODA Press Tour showcased the enduring partnership between Japan and the Philippines, emphasizing their joint commitment to fostering positive change in local communities. As the tour concluded, participants left with a renewed appreciation for the transformative impact of collaborative initiatives in Mindanao.