FDA warns against false endorsements of health products on social media

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public of false endorsement of health products through social media platforms.

In a statement on 26 March, the FDA stressed that its officials and employees are strictly prohibited from endorsing any health products regulated by the agency.

It emphasized that such endorsements hold "no authority" and are in direct violation of existing regulations.

It reiterated Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the "Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009" which prohibits the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering of sale, distribution, transfer, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization from the FDA.

To prevent being misled by false endorsements, the FDA urged the public to always check if the health products are registered or notified with the FDA using the FDA Verification Portal accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.