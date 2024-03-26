Stolen vehicle in QC recovered in Makati

An Isuzu Crosswind vehicle forcibly taken by a car thief last year was recovered by the operatives of the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) early evening Monday.

DACU was able to locate the missing vehicle at the parking lot of Paseo Magallanes, Brgy. Magallanes, Makati City on Monday, 25 March.

DACU Chief, P/Maj. Hector Ortencio said that the recovered vehicle was reported carnapped last 10 December 2023.

Victims Noel Nicolas and his wife reported to the DACU office that their vehicle was stolen by an unidentified male person in front of Metrobank located along Kamuning Road corner Siangho St., Brgy. Kamuning, Quezon City.

Nicolas said he left his wife inside their vehicle and went to the said establishment to withdraw cash money when the suspect suddenly appeared and forcibly took their vehicle and then fled together.

With the information at hand, DACU operatives immediately reviewed the CCTV cameras installed in the area and revealed that the suspect was in their e-rouge gallery and was positively identified by the victim’s wife as the same person who took their vehicle away.

A case of violation of Republic Act No. 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 was filed against the suspect with an alias of 'Rommel', 44 years of age, and a resident of Brgy. Novaliches, Quezon City on 3 January 2024, who is now subject to a manhunt operation.

However, the suspect must have sensed the recovery of the vehicle and escaped.

The investigation further revealed that the suspect has also pending cases for carnapping and other deceits.

“Pinupuri ko ang mga masisipag na personnel ng DACU na pinangungunahan ng kanilang aktibong hepe na si P/Maj. Hector Ortencio sa kanilang agarang aksyon at mabilis na pagrekober sa ninakaw na sasakyan. We the Team QCPD assures the QCitizens that we are always ready to serve and protect the people of Quezon City," QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said.