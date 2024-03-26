Reimpose mask mandate in Pertussis-outbreak areas – health expert

A public health expert on Tuesday urged local government units, particularly those with a high number of pertussis cases, to reimpose the mandatory wearing of masks.

In a television interview, Dr. Tony Leachon, a former special adviser of the National Task Force against Covid-19, said he would recommend the mandatory wearing of masks in public areas in cities that declared an outbreak of pertussis.

“Yes, I would recommend it without any hesitation because we do not have any protection right now for the kids. Only for the outbreak areas,” Leachon said.

Currently, two areas in the country have declared outbreaks of pertussis—Quezon City and Iloilo City.

According to the Department of Health, pertussis or whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that can be prevented through vaccination.

The department had previously attributed the increasing cases of pertussis in the country to the drop in vaccination rates among children

Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag said the government is procuring at least 800,000 doses of vaccine to prevent the further spread of the respiratory illness.

In a separate statement, the department said it is expecting the arrival of additional doses of pentavalent vaccines to combat vaccine-preventable diseases, such as pertussis.

“As of today, we see 3 million more’ 'pentavalent' vaccine doses arriving at the soonest possible time,” the agency said in a statement late Monday night.

These pentavalent vaccines protect not only against Pertussis, but also against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Hemophilus influenza type B, it added.

In the meantime, the department said the public may still carry on with their daily activities.

“Face mask use continues to be voluntary but highly encouraged. Cover coughs (cough into your elbow), and choose well-ventilated areas. The best solution is vaccination,” it said. “Should there be any symptoms or health concerns, please consult your doctor or nearest health center.”

Pertussis can be transmitted through person-to-person respiratory droplets, or contact with airborne droplets and exposure to infected or contaminated clothes, utensils, and furniture, among others.

Symptoms include a persistent cough that may last two or more weeks, mild fever, and a runny nose.