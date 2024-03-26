PBBM calls for productive dialogues on Phl geopolitical issues

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called for the need for productive dialogues on the pressing geopolitical issues facing the Philippines.

Marcos said this as six senators from the United States along with one member of the House of Representatives visited the Chief Executive at the Presidential Broadcast Studio of the Palace in a courtesy call.

Although Marcos did not explicitly mention the geopolitical issues, it's worth noting that the Philippines has been facing ongoing territorial disputes with China in the West Philippine Sea. The United States has consistently backed the Philippines as a treaty ally in this matter.

"I am happy, very happy to welcome all of you to the Philippines and I hope that the time that you will spend here will be a productive time where we are able to discuss further the situation concerning the Philippines and the geopolitical complications that we are facing presently," Marcos said.

"It is particularly important i suppose i can say since we have come in the middle of your rather topsy turvy political cycle going on right now," Marcos added.

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who was present during the courtesy call, said that their country understood Marcos' concerns concerning China's aggression in the South China Sea.

"We share your concern about China's aggression with regard to many issues," Gillibrand said, hinting at the need for collaborative efforts to address regional challenges.

Gillibrand also emphasized the significance of the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the United States, particularly in economic realms.

Highlighting the contributions of the Filipino-American community to the United States, the US senator underscored their pivotal roles across various sectors.

"We are grateful for the steadfast partnership that we have economically. We are grateful to have you as an ally. These are important alliances for us, and we want to continue to grow," Gillibrand noted.

The delegation from the United States Congressional Delegation consisted of the following members: Gillibrand, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Roger Marshall, Senator Mark Kelly, Senator Cynthia Lummis, Senator Michael Bennet, and Representative Adriano Espaillat.