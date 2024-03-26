PBBM aims for dam construction all over Phl by 2028 — NIA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the concerned government agencies to construct dams across various regions in the Philippines by 2028, National Irrigation Administration (NIA) administrator Eduardo Guillen said on Tuesday.

In a chance interview with Palace reporters, Guillen said the initiative aims to address critical water management needs, including flood control, irrigation, hydroelectric power generation, and aquaculture.

Guillen also highlighted key areas for dam construction, citing projects such as the Tumawili Dam in the Panay River Basin and initiatives in the Ilocos Region.

The NIA administrator likewise underscored the urgency of shifting from mere flood control measures to holistic water management strategies, echoing the vision set forth by Marcos Jr.

"Hopefully, we can commence work on these projects soon. In Ilocos Sur, we have already begun the initial phases, including the transbasin project. However, in Mindanao, although there are medium dams, there is still a significant need for more water infrastructure due to the robust river systems in the area," Guillen said.

When asked about the scale of the proposed dams, the official said, "Yes, these are high dams. Generally, structures around 30 meters high can be considered, but typically, NIA's high dams stand at around 100 meters."

While high dams serve as flood control while providing irrigation needs, Guillen said these structures also provide other benefits for the community.

"Dams also offer other benefits such as hydroelectric power generation and support for aquaculture," Guillen said.

But in a Palace briefing, Guillen acknowledged the prolonged timelines traditionally associated with dam construction projects.

To expedite the process, the NIA has implemented a design and build approach, streamlining the journey from project conception to completion.

This innovation is expected to significantly reduce the construction timeline by up to three years, marking a crucial step toward achieving the ambitious 2028 deadline.

When asked about the expected completion dates for the proposed dams, Guillen emphasized the newfound efficiency in project execution facilitated by the revised approach.

"That's why when I became the administrator at NIA, we immediately had a design and build manual created," Guillen explained.

"With this design and build manual, we shortened the implementation of dams from conception to actual construction by three years," he added.