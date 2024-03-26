Fil-Chinese groups express support to Lacuna administration

The members of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA) and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) demonstrated their full support for Mayor Honey Lacuna's leadership.

During a thanksgiving dinner organized by the city, Lacuna expressed gratitude to the PCCA and the CGHMC for their ongoing support and acknowledged their invaluable help in the endeavors of the local government throughout the years.

"You have been our partner for the longest time, for as long as I can remember, through the leadership of Dr. James Dy, who happens to be our 'Ninong' in our wedding," she said. Dy served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the CGMH for many years until his passing last year.

"Here's hoping for more years of fruitful partnership with the Chinese General Hospital. Your board has already promised a lot, especially training for our medical staff and cath lab. Marami pong salamat at sana ay 'wag kayong magsasawa (Thank you very much and I hope you don't stop supporting)," Lacuna, who also happens to be a doctor, added.

In response, CGHMC's new President and CEO Kelly Sia thanked the mayor and city administrator Bernie Ang for the city's invaluable support and partnership extended to the organization over the years, saying, "It is through this collaborative spirit that we have been able to enhance healthcare accessibility and transform lives."

Also present were CGMHC Vice President Juanito Ang, Associate Medical Director for Charities and Missions and Eye Center head Dr. George Go Jr., Medical Director Dr. Samuel Ang and Ospital ng Maynila Director Dr. Karl Laqui.

Sia pledged her dedication to assisting the City of Manila in every possible manner, particularly in the field of healthcare.

"Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of our fellow Manileños," Sia said, adding that their vision for the future revolves around working together and serving the community.

"In closing, I want to once again express my gratitude to Mayor Lacuna...your unwavering support fuels our commitment to excellence and motivates us to reach even greater heights. Let's continue to join hands in shaping a healthier and brighter future together," Sia added.

This was echoed by PCCA Board Chairman Antonio Tan, who said that the generous gesture of Mayor Lacuna and City Administrator Ang in hosting the event highlights the cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect which are "crucial in inspiring us to continue our community service in Manila."

"It is througn partnerships like this that we can make an impact on those we ain to serve. In return, the PCCI wishes to affirm its commitment to the leadership and progress of the city," Tan said.

He added, "We are more than willling to extend any necessary assistance ensuring that together, we can tackle the challenges that lie ahead ...hand -in- hand for a brighter future for the Manileños."