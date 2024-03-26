81-year-old man dead after being beaten by his grandson

An 81-year-old man died after being beaten by his drug-crazed grandson in front of their house on Monday night in Sta. Ana, Manila.

The victim, who passed away at Sta. Ana Hospital while receiving treatment, was identified as Jesus Rivera, as a result of severe beatings inflicted by his grandson, identified as Reymart Tanghal, 27 years old. Both were residents of Sta. Ana, Manila

Based on the investigation of Manila Police District - Homicide Section, the incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. in front of their residence.

It was learned that the victim was the first to exit their house, accompanied by his wife, who was shouting and saying harsh words against the suspect.

After a few minutes, the suspect exited the house and punched the victim, causing him to fall. The victim attempted to rise, but the suspect pushed him, causing his head to hit the concrete wall. As a result, he fell again, with blood oozing from his head.

The suspect continued hurting the victim until the mother of the suspect intervened.

The victim was immediately rushed to Sta. Ana Hospital but was declared dead at 8:56 p.m. by the duty doctor because of a severe wound in the head and loss of blood.

It was later learned that the old man and the suspect were both living in one roof and they were always arguing.

The suspect, who is at large, is now the subject of manhunt by MPD.