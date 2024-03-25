Transport sector coalition lambasts LTFRB's motorcycle taxi expansion

A coalition of transport sector on Monday lambasted the "hasty decision" of the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board to expand the motorcycle taxi operations by adding 10,000 more TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Service) slots for Metro Manila.

"We view these decisions as a significant threats to the livelihood of countless transport workers and potential exacerbators of Metro Manila's chronic traffic congestion," the group said in a statement.

Ariel Lim, president of the National Public Transport Coalition told the Daily Tribune that they wanted the goverment particularly the Department of Transportation to review the LTFRB decision to add more TNVS slots in the metropolis.

Saturnino De Guzman from a modernize jeep cum mini bus with routes from Marikina to Pasig and Pateros the LTFRB lacks "thorough impact assessment" and could diminish the income of existing transport workers while compromising the safety and quality of cities transport ecosystem.

"We call on PBBM (President Bong Bong Marcos) to stop the LTFRB's move. This will kill us," Samuel Ramos of the Taxi Group from Metro Manila and Regional Taxi Operators' Association.

Ramos said those into the TNVS have already their own jobs and only flooding the streets as "their sideline" to earn extra income.

"Pulis, sundalo, call center agents, who have already have steady jobs are also into it (Motor Taxi), sideline lang nila ito. May mga hanap-buhay na sila," Ramos explained.

"We stand together in opposition to the rushed expansion of motorcycle taxi operations within our already congested urban environment," the group declared.

They also called for a review of the LTFRB decision as there is a need for a careful consideration and comprehensive audit of existing allocations to ensure a balance and competitive TNVS industry.

The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection on the other hand also threw it's support to the group.

"The (LTFRB) move should not put the welfare of transport workers and commuters in danger," Atty. Noel Valerio of LCSP said.

"We unite in our commitment to safeguarding the interests of our members and advocating for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to urban transportation system," the group said in their statement.