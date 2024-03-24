Tondo youth given taste of Italian classical opera

Italian Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Marco Clemente got the thrill of his life seeing the success of the very first opera he envisioned to show in the poorest district of Manila, Tondo, on Saturday night.
Held at the San Pablo Apostol Parish Multi-Purpose Court, the event was attended by distinguished guests led by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, the Puccini Centennial anniversary group, embassy officials, Bettina Fernandez of the DAILY TRIBUNE, government officials of the City of Manila and some Italian businessmen who came to see Gianni Schichi, which the internationally famous Manila Symphony Orchestra gave life under the baton of Marlon Chen.
The event was also part of the centennial celebration of Giacomo Puccini, the renowned Italian composer of the said opera. Puccini died on 29 November 1924.
A group of Filipino singers gave life to the opera theme that revolves around a scheming family who employs the title character to help them falsify their wealthy relative’s will. Gianni Schicchi takes most of the fortune for himself.
Ambassador Clemente told the DAILY TRIBUNE that the opera involving classical music has no boundaries dividing rich and poor. Though some may label him as crazy, holding it in an impoverished city area, he believes the stories told in such productions have no class distinction.
He said he wanted it held in Tondo so the young generation may experience watching the opera, demonstrating Italy’s rich culture. It will be historic in the minds and hearts of young people in Manila.
