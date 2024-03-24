Tondo youth given taste of Italian classical opera

Italian Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Marco Clemente got the thrill of his life seeing the success of the very first opera he envisioned to show in the poorest district of Manila, Tondo, on Saturday night.

Held at the San Pablo Apostol Parish Multi-Purpose Court, the event was attended by distinguished guests led by Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, the Puccini Centennial anniversary group, embassy officials, Bettina Fernandez of the DAILY TRIBUNE, government officials of the City of Manila and some Italian businessmen who came to see Gianni Schichi, which the internationally famous Manila Symphony Orchestra gave life under the baton of Marlon Chen.

The event was also part of the centennial celebration of Giacomo Puccini, the renowned Italian composer of the said opera. Puccini died on 29 November 1924.