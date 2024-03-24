Bongbong greenlights revised DEOs

Malacañang on Sunday announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed two new laws re-numbering Cebu’s four district engineering offices (DEOs) and added one district engineering office in Leyte.

The Palace said the President signed Republic Act 11991 and RA 11992 on 21 March 2024, which will take effect 15 days after its publications in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.

In a concise three-page document of RA 11991, Marcos revised Cebu’s first, second, third, and fourth district engineering offices to align with the legislative district numbering within the province.

The President also repealed Republic Act 9043 and RA 9218 through the enactment of RA 11991, which stipulates that each district engineering office will cater to the cities and municipalities falling under the corresponding legislative district.

The Department of Public Works and Highways is required to release the essential regulations, directives, and circulars to enforce the stipulations of RA 11991 within a period of 60 days following its enactment.

A comprehensive compilation of the law, delineating the assigned areas for each district, is made available for public access in the Official Gazette.

Meantime, Marcos also enacted RA 11992, establishing a district engineering office of the DPWH in the Municipality of Sogod, which falls under the Second District of Southern Leyte.

The office will be designated as the “Southern Leyte Second District Engineering Office” which will cater to the Municipalities of Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Liloan, Pintuyan, St. Bernard, San Francisco, San Juan, San Ricardo, Silago and Sogod.