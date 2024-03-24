Bong Go joins groundbreaking of Super Health Center in Iloilo

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the groundbreaking of a new Super Health Center in Brgy. Pasig, Lambunao, Iloilo, on Friday, 22 March. This part of the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), and local government units (LGUs) to bring primary health services closer to Ilonggos.

When asked about the significance of these centers, Go responded, "Malaking bagay po ito na ilapit natin ‘yung serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Nabanggit ko po kanina, the more we should invest sa ating healthcare system. Mas mabuting handa tayo parati… na hindi tayo mabigla tulad ng dati lalo na nung panahon ng pandemya."

Go emphasized the central objective of the Super Health Center initiative, which is to alleviate the burden on overcrowded hospitals, enable early detection of diseases, and provide vital healthcare services at a grassroots level through primary care services and medical consultations. He also noted the strategic placement of these centers to cater to remote and rural populations.

“Ang ikinaganda po ng Super Health Center madi-decongest ang mga hospital… Pwede po diyan ‘yung primary care ng Universal Health Care, diyan na po ‘yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth dahil bawat Pilipino po ay miyembro po ng PhilHealth, ‘di ba? Madi-decongest ang mga hospital nito,” said Go.

Super Health Centers are expected to provide database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

Go elaborated on the services, saying, "Pwede po d’yan ‘yung panganganak, dental laboratory, x-ray. Ilapit natin ‘yung serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Mga buntis, dito na po manganak. Hindi na nila kailangan magbiyahe pa sa malalayong hospital,” he explained.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and LGUs, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Iloilo, a total of 27 Super Health Centers are funded.

Furthermore, Go, during the event, recognized local officials for serving their constituents, including Congressman Lorenz Defensor, Governor Toto Defensor, Vice Governor Christine Garin, Lambunao Mayor Reynor Gonzales, and Vice Mayor Arvin Losaria, Sara Mayor Jon Aying, Lemery Mayor Oscar Villegas, among others.

Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed snacks, gift packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 100 barangay health workers present.

Meanwhile, the senator offered additional help to those needing medical attention. He also encouraged them to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at West Visayas State University Medical Center and Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC), both in Iloilo City; Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo; and Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital (WVSGH) in Santa Barbara.

Under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go is the principal author and sponsor, several agencies with medical assistance programs are lodged inside one room inside qualified public hospitals to make it easier for poor and indigent patients to avail of medical related aid. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted more than ten million Filipinos according to DOH data.

Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, also worked collaboratively with other legislators who contributed significantly to the passage of this landmark legislation. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Regional Specialty Centers in Iloilo are located at the WVMC and the WVSGH and will further be enhanced to bring specialized medical services to the region.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported several projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barotac Viejo, the completion of various barangay health stations throughout Iloilo City, and the construction of a multipurpose building in the Iloilo City Public Market.

Other significant initiatives he supported include the construction of roads in Badiangan, Banate, Carles, Dumangas, Lemery, Miag-ao, and Sara; completion of the barangay health stations in Leon; construction of a flood control system in Balasan; construction of a seawall in Banate; construction of the legislative building in San Dionisio; and improvement of the public parks in Dueñas.

On the same day, Go distributed additional assistance to displaced workers in Lambunao. Go then went to Iloilo City to participate in the Lady Local Legislators League of the Philippines National Summit.

Parallel to these events, the senator's office, through his Malasakit Team, aided fire victims and disadvantaged residents in Iloilo City.