IS’ Moscow rampage kills 60; Pinoys safe

In an apparent terror attack, gunmen opened fire in a Moscow concert hall, killing more than 60 people and wounding over 100 while sparking an inferno, Russian authorities said Saturday.

The Islamic State or IS group later claimed responsibility for the mayhem.

Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building on Friday, opened fire, and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Marcos also condemned the terroristic attacks against humanity.

“I am profoundly saddened by the innocent lives lost in the horrific ISIS attack at the concert hall in Moscow. My deepest condolences to the families affected by this senseless act of terrorism,” Marcos said.

“We stand united in condemning terrorism in all its forms,” he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying it “strongly condemns” the heinous attack at the Crocus City Hall.

The DFA reported no Filipinos were affected by the tragedy, but it advised the Filipino community in Moscow to take necessary precautions.

The DFA extended its condolences to the families of those who perished in the Moscow attack and “wished the injured people [a] speedy recovery.”

The terrorist group has been implicated in several of Russia’s biggest recent terror attacks, including the 2017 bombing in the St. Petersburg metro, which killed 15 and injured 45.

According to United States intelligence, there’s “no reason to doubt” the IS claim of responsibility.

Fire contained

Telegram news channels Baza and Mash, which are close to security forces, showed video images of flames and black smoke pouring from the hall. Other images showed concert-goers hiding behind seats or trying to escape.

Security services quoted by Interfax said between two and five people “wearing tactical uniforms and carrying automatic weapons” opened fire on guards at the entrance and then started shooting at the audience.

A witness told AFP it was a few minutes before the start of the concert by Piknik when automatic gunfire rang out.

The emergency services ministry said on its Telegram channel that about 100 people escaped through the theater basement while others sheltered on the roof.

Three helicopters were involved in the efforts to put out the fire, dumping water on the giant concert venue, which can hold several thousand people and has hosted top international artists.

Shortly after midnight, the emergency ministry said the fire had been contained. Moscow Governor Andrey Vorobyov later said the flames had been “mostly eliminated,” and rescuers had been able to enter the auditorium.

President Vladimir Putin, who was informed of the attack “within the first minutes,” according to the Kremlin, wished the wounded victims a speedy recovery, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Putin has not commented publicly on the attack.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was a “bloody terrorist attack.”

“The whole international community must condemn this odious crime,” she said on Telegram.

The US called the attack “terrible” and said there was no immediate sign of any link to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine said Kyiv had “nothing to do” with the attack, while its military intelligence called the incident a Russian “provocation” and charged that Moscow special services were behind it.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, a pro-Ukrainian militia responsible for attacks on Russia’s border regions, also denied any role.

Russia warned

Moscow and other Russian cities have been the targets of previous attacks by Islamist groups, but there have also been incidents without any clear political motive.

With Agence France-Presse