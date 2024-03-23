Illegal LPG tanks seized in Pasay City

The police's execution of a search warrant resulted to the discovery of illegal LPG tanks in Pasay City.

This is according to the report of Pasay City police when they conducted an operation around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, 22 March, at Edang Street in Barangay 155, Pasay City.

The report showed that the personnel of Pasay City Police Station Investigation and Detective Management and Substation 6 implemented Search Warrant 2024-010, issued on 18 March 2024, by Hon. Judge Josephine M. Advento of RTC, Branch 111, Pasay City, for violation of Sections 38 (b) (2) & (4) of RA No. 11592, also known as the "LPG" Industry Regulation Act, and violation of Sections 155 (1) & 168 (2) of RA No. 8293, the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The operation led to the arrest of alias John, a 42-year-old businessman, and the confiscation of 41 tanks of Island Gas LPG, comprising of 38 tanks of 11 kgs and 3 tanks of 5 kgs, filled with LPG.

This operation highlights the commitment of Southern Metro Cops to uphold the law and combat illegal activities that pose risks to public safety.

The SPD reminds the public to adhere to laws and regulations governing the use and distribution of LPG and other regulated substances, emphasizing the importance of lawful and responsible practices in the industry.